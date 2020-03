Какие времена у предложений?И почему? 1.It is very beautiful in spring. 2.It was very hot last month. 3.It never snows here. 4.It is snowing now. 5.It sometimes snowed last October. 6.It never snowed last December. 7.It ...

Английский язык

Какие времена у предложений?И почему? 1.It is very beautiful in spring. 2.It was very hot last month. 3.It never snows here. 4.It is snowing now. 5.It sometimes snowed last October. 6.It never snowed last December. 7.It will snow next week. 8.It will rain tomorrow. 9.It started to rain two hours ago.

Автор: Гость