Английский язык

Lesson 8 Faces on Mount Rushmore Get ready for your test. 1) Choose the correct word. 1. The teacher always had a good attitude / joke / mood for her pupils. 2. He was the right person for this position. The manager showed / offered / required him a job. 3. To work as a top manager requires lots of money / designer clothes / skills. 4. Inyour CV you need to show that you are attractive / informative / rich. 5 .An outgoing person has a better chance to work as a ranger / office clerk / writer. 6 .A waiter / a costumed character / a sales assistance serves food and clears the tables in a restaurants or a café. 7 .After three years at home I’m looking for a job. I want to be back in amusement / employment / school. 2) Put the verbs in brackets in the right form. 1. If she asks him about this, he (to tell) her the truth. 2. If you need my help, I (to be) glad to give you a hand. 3. If they come late, they (not to see) him. 4. If she finds out about the interview, she (to laugh). 3) Put the verbs in brackets in the right form. 1. He would read this book if you (give) it to him. 2. They would have gone shopping if they (to have) more time yesterday. 3. She would be surprised if she (to read) the news. 4. I would never have done it unless they (to ask) me to. 4) Put the verbs in brackets in the right form. 1. If I were you, I (to forgive) him. 2. If he knew about the visit, he (to stay) home. 3. If they listened to the weather forecast, they ( to take an umbrella). 4. If she wanted to become a teacher, she (to go) to university. 5) Put the verbs in brackets in the right form. 1. He (come) to your party last Monday if he (to go) to hospital. _______________________________________________________________________________________ 2. Why didn’t she listen to him? – She (to listen) to his advice if he (not of fail) her many times. _______________________________________________________________________________________ 3. – Why didn’t they take her to the sea? – They (to take) their daughter to the sea if she (not to get) ill. _______________________________________________________________________________________ 4. Why didn’t the manager offer this job to Bob? – The manager (offer) this job to Bob if he (to write) a good CV. _______________________________________________________________________________________

