LETTER FROM JACK Put in the missing prepositions. about, at, for, from, in, in front of, to, with Hello, Barbara, Don’t be surprised I have to write … you again because this letter is my homework. My teacher knows that I got help … you. That’s why I’m writing to you … English. Thank you … your packet. You sent a lot of information… British schools … it. It was interesting to look … all the photos. I gave my report … my teacher … school last week. He was very pleased … me – so pleased that I had to stand … the class and talk … half an hour … British schools. (I wasn’t so pleased … him!) Bye for now, Jack
To - in for about in at to at with in front of for about with
