Letter to a friend of autumn holidays Dear ....... (continue) please sos!!!

Letter to a friend of autumn holidays Dear ....... (continue) please sos!!!
  Dear Sarah,    Thank you for your recent letter. It was great to hear from you!    You asked me to tell you how I spent the summer. Well, I spent  this summer very well. Our family was invited to visit our relatives who have a house in Spain in the suburbs of the city of Barcelona. We spent almost a month traveling around the country. By the way, I learnt  a little Spanish.    We have a lot of sun and swimming in the warm sea. We visited  the Salvador Dali museum and Barcelona Zoo. We watched  «Singing Fountain» and the botanical garden Gaudi. As for  me, I liked the water park with dolphins.    I must go now, my mother is waiting for me. I will write to you soon again.    Take care,    Katia
