Letter to a friend of autumn holidays Dear ....... (continue) please sos!!!

Гость: Гость:

Dear Sarah, Thank you for your recent letter. It was great to hear from you! You asked me to tell you how I spent the summer. Well, I spent this summer very well. Our family was invited to visit our relatives who have a house in Spain in the suburbs of the city of Barcelona. We spent almost a month traveling around the country. By the way, I learnt a little Spanish. We have a lot of sun and swimming in the warm sea. We visited the Salvador Dali museum and Barcelona Zoo. We watched «Singing Fountain» and the botanical garden Gaudi. As for me, I liked the water park with dolphins. I must go now, my mother is waiting for me. I will write to you soon again. Take care, Katia