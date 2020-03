Live High Up! In the South of England, near Surrey, Elspeth Beard, the famous architect has got a very unusual house. It's a water tower, 130 ft* tall. The house is 100 years old. The tower has got six floors. There is a recept...

Английский язык

Live High Up! In the South of England, near Surrey, Elspeth Beard, the famous architect has got a very unusual house. It's a water tower, 130 ft* tall. The house is 100 years old. The tower has got six floors. There is a reception room on the ground floor. The bedrooms are on the first, second and third floors. They have all got their own bathrooms. The kitchen is on the fourth floor and the living room is on the fifth floor and the living room is on the fifth floor. There are 142 steps to the roof, 88 to the kitchen and 113 to the living room. It's a great eay to keep fit as there isn't a lift. That's the price you pay for living high up! перевод

