Look at the map and complete the weather forecast

Английский язык
Look at the map and complete the weather forecast
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Tomorrow will be mainly dry, but there will be some rain in the north. There will be strong wind .... It will be quite  warm in the south, but Scotland will be cold, and in the north of Scotland the rain will turn to snow.
