Look at the map and complete the weather forecast
Английский язык
Look at the map and complete the weather forecast
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Tomorrow will be mainly dry, but there will be some rain in the north. There will be strong wind .... It will be quite warm in the south, but Scotland will be cold, and in the north of Scotland the rain will turn to snow.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Физика
Английский язык
Выберите правильный ответ (А,В или С) 1. I ... a new dress yesterday. A)buy B) bought C)have bought 2. She ... anything since 9 oclock this mo...