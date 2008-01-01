Выберите правильный ответ (А,В или С) 1. I ... a new dress yesterday. A)buy B) bought C)have bought 2. She ... anything since 9 oclock this morning. a)hasnt eaten b)ate c)didnt eat 3. He ... to school last week.He was ill. ...
Выберите правильный ответ (А,В или С) 1. I ... a new dress yesterday. A)buy B) bought C)have bought 2. She ... anything since 9 oclock this morning. a)hasnt eaten b)ate c)didnt eat 3. He ... to school last week.He was ill. a) hasnt gone b)went c) didnt go 4. I ...such a delicious cake. a)have never eaten b)have ever eaten c)never ate 5. ... you ... me last night? a) Have,called b)Do,call c)Did,call 6. She ... married in 2008. a)has got b)got c)have got 7. Jane ... painting. a)always like b)always has liked c)has always liked 8. I ... TV last night. a) didnt watch b)havent watched c)hasnt watched 9. They ... their homework yet. a)have finished b)havent finished c) finished 10. Last year , the Smiths ... to Australia . a)have gone b)went c) have never gone
1. I ... a new dress yesterday. B) bought 2. She ... anything since 9 oclock this morning. a) hasn't eaten 3. He ... to school last week.He was ill. c) didn't go 4. I ...such a delicious cake. a) have never eaten 5. ... you ... me last night? c)Did, call 6. She ... married in 2008. b) got 7. Jane ... painting. c) has always liked 8. I ... TV last night. a) didn't watch 9. They ... their homework yet. b) haven't finished 10. Last year, the Smiths ... to Australia. b) went
