Look at the picture.Complete the sentences with: is there,are there,there is(n't),there are(n't). Answel the questions. 1.... a carpet in the room? 2.... a window in the room? 3... two tables in the room? 4...there armchairs in the room? 5...a sofa in the room? 6...a lamp in the room? 7... a bookcase in the room? 8... paintings in the room?
вопросы: 1,2,5,6,7-is there3,8-are there4-areответы:1,2,5,6- yes,there is3,8-no,there are not4-yes,there are7-no,there is not

