Look at the picture.Complete the sentences with:Is there,Are there,There is(n't),There are(n't).Answer the questions.
Английский язык
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1)Is this Yes, this is. 2)Is this Yes, this is. 3)Are there No, there aren't. 4)Are there Yes, there are. 5)Is there Yes, there is. 6)Is there Yes, there are. 7)Is there No, there isn't 8) Is there No, there isn't.
