Look at the pictures and write: What has happened.
Look at the pictures and write: What has happened.
1. Jane has just finished to dry her hair.2. Sarah has already cooked the dinner.3. Jack has just bought a lot of bread and tries to put it into his bag.4. Morris has just broken the window with his ball and is running away now.5. Peter has already cleaned his room.
