Look at the pictures . Complete the sentences using the Present Perfect Tense . You may also use the verbs from the box.
Английский язык
Look at the pictures . Complete the sentences using the Present Perfect Tense . You may also use the verbs from the box.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Nikita has done his homework I have never played football How long have U work(have U been working) in film-making Have you found the information for your project Look! The plain has already arrived. The book has been in our museum since 1950
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Українська література
Математика
Английский язык