Look at the pictures . Complete the sentences using the Present Perfect Tense . You may also use the verbs from the box.

Английский язык
Look at the pictures . Complete the sentences using the Present Perfect Tense . You may also use the verbs from the box.
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Nikita has done his homework I have never played football How long have U work(have U been working) in film-making Have you found the information for your project Look! The plain has already arrived. The book has been in our museum since 1950 
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Українська література
Чому Катерина Перша викупила Тараса Шевченка?Поможіть мені я спробую вам будь ласочка!?
Ответить
Математика
РЕШИТЕ ПЛИЗЗ Спасибо! (-0,01x-4,9)*54,2=0
Ответить
Математика
(√5+2)-Все это во второй и -4√5
Ответить
Литература
"Слово о полку Игореве". Третья часть. О чем просит Ярославна в природе?
Ответить
Английский язык
Я чего-то туплю, помогите, пожааааалуйста. Заранее спасибо)
Ответить