Make a poster about a river -which direction it goes in -which sea or lake it flows into -if it flows quickly or slowly -if it is on flat or steep land -if it floods and, if so, how often -if it has a flood pain, and, if...

Английский язык

Make a poster about a river -which direction it goes in -which sea or lake it flows into -if it flows quickly or slowly -if it is on flat or steep land -if it floods and, if so, how often -if it has a flood pain, and, if so, how big it is -if it has meanders

Автор: Гость