Английский язык
Make How long questions ti interview your partner. Use the present perfect or the present perfect continuous 1) (live) in this town? 2) (do) sports ? 3) ( be) awake? 4) ( study) at this school? 5) (have) this school bag? 6) (have) your shoes? 7) (do) this exercise?
1) How long (have you lived) in this town? 2) How long (hae you been doing) sports ? 3) How long (have you been) awake? 4) How long (have studied) at this school? 5) How long (have you had) this school bag? 6) How long (have you had) your shoes? 7) How long (have you been doing) this exercise?
