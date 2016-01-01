Помогите, пожалуйста! Read about the problem. Fast Food Restaurants have become very popular. But not everyone thinks they are a good idea. Here are some arguments in favour fast food restaurants. Which s do you support? Can...

Английский язык

Помогите, пожалуйста! Read about the problem. Fast Food Restaurants have become very popular. But not everyone thinks they are a good idea. Here are some arguments in favour fast food restaurants. Which s do you support? Can you think of any more "for"? The service is very quick. The restaurants are usually very clean. The atmosphere is informal. Fast restaurants are the same everywhere, so you know exactly what you want.

Автор: Гость