Make sentences. Example: Sean / do / his homework at the moment Sean is doing his homework at the moment. 1. We / study / present tenses this week. __________________________________________________________________ 2. Mr J...

Make sentences. Example: Sean / do / his homework at the moment Sean is doing his homework at the moment. 1. We / study / present tenses this week. __________________________________________________________________ 2. Mr Jenkins / not / give / us a vocabulary test/every week. __________________________________________________________________ 3. they / wait / outside the classroom right now? __________________________________________________________________ 4. there / be / two new teachers at our school this year __________________________________________________________________ 5. Fiona / get / better and better at writing compositions __________________________________________________________________ 6. the book we / do / this year / be / really interesting __________________________________________________________________ 7. you / go / to the language school every afternoon? _________________________________________________________________
