Make sentenses about the people. Example: Peter is a butcher . (sell a lot of meat) He has sold a lot of meat 1. Mr.Nelson is an architect (build some modern cottages) 2.MrKirk is a baker. (become famous for his wonderfu...

Английский язык

Make sentenses about the people. Example: Peter is a butcher . (sell a lot of meat) He has sold a lot of meat 1. Mr.Nelson is an architect (build some modern cottages) 2.MrKirk is a baker. (become famous for his wonderful bread) 3.Nelly is fond of painting (draw funny pictures of animals) 4.Jack is a postman (bring me so many letters and magazines) 5.Angela is bed of mathematics (not learn how to add well) 6.Steve is si ill now. (not feel so bad since his operation)

