Make up a plan of the fairy tale.Retell it A Dog and a Bone.One day a dog found a Bone.I"m very glad to have a bone.I must take it home to my dog house,said the dog.He took the bone and ran home.His home was on the other side o...

Make up a plan of the fairy tale.Retell it A Dog and a Bone.One day a dog found a Bone.I"m very glad to have a bone.I must take it home to my dog house,said the dog.He took the bone and ran home.His home was on the other side of the river.On the way across the river the dog looked down into the water.He saw another dog in the river.That dog had a bone,too.I see another dog.He has a bone too.I"ll take his bone.I want to have two boness,he said.The dog opened his mouth,and his bone fell into the water.Now the dog had no bone at all. Виписати дієслова з тексту.Скласти план до казки.Перекласти

