Make up negative sentences. 1. I used to see the stars shining in the night. 2. The children were running in the park at 2 o’clock yesterday. 3. Visitors saw lots of wonderful buildings. 4. Peter looks after his dog every d...

Английский язык

Make up negative sentences. 1. I used to see the stars shining in the night. 2. The children were running in the park at 2 o’clock yesterday. 3. Visitors saw lots of wonderful buildings. 4. Peter looks after his dog every day. 5. My mother and father usually have a nice trip in the summer. 6. My sister is going to be a doctor. 7. The girls are playing the piano now. 8. He has given me the books lately.

Автор: Гость