Make up the questions you can ask if you want to get the information about a country. 1. ... (continent) 2. ... (large or small country) 3. ... (population) 4. ... (state language) 5. ... (capital) 6. ... (places of inter...

Английский язык
Make up the questions you can ask if you want to get the information about a country. 1. ... (continent) 2. ... (large or small country) 3. ... (population) 4. ... (state language) 5. ... (capital) 6. ... (places of interest) 7. ... (famous people) 8. ... (nature)
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
 прикрепила скриншот документа
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
Какую часть речи заменяет местоимение "собой" в предложении "Они представляли соб??й большой материк"
Ответить
Алгебра
Помогите пожалуйста!!
Ответить
Қазақ тiлi
Мектеп кітапханасы сурет бойынша мәтін
Ответить
Математика
Какое расстояние проедит поезд со скоростью 62 км/год за 5 лет?
Ответить
Математика
Помогите решить задачу. Катер,имеющийсобственую скорось 8,5км/ч,проплыл 2 часа по т??чению и 4 часа против течения реки. Найдите расстояние, которы...
Ответить