Make up the questions you can ask if you want to get the information about a country. 1. ... (continent) 2. ... (large or small country) 3. ... (population) 4. ... (state language) 5. ... (capital) 6. ... (places of inter...

Make up the questions you can ask if you want to get the information about a country. 1. ... (continent) 2. ... (large or small country) 3. ... (population) 4. ... (state language) 5. ... (capital) 6. ... (places of interest) 7. ... (famous people) 8. ... (nature)
прикрепила скриншот документа
