Margaret came home from the cinema. Eliza, her elder sister, asked Margaret five questions. Report Eliza's questions. 1. Did you enjoy the film? 2. Who starred in the film? 3. Was the story line exciting? 4. How well did th...

Margaret came home from the cinema. Eliza, her elder sister, asked Margaret five questions. Report Eliza's questions. 1. Did you enjoy the film? 2. Who starred in the film? 3. Was the story line exciting? 4. How well did the actors play? 5. Will you go and see the same film again?

