Mark: It is cold on my birthday. I have school on my birthday. Friends give presents and cards. We go out for lunch, And my birthday, and my birthday and my birthday is in March. Mary: I am sad on my birthday. I get c...

Английский язык

Mark: It is cold on my birthday. I have school on my birthday. Friends give presents and cards. We go out for lunch, And my birthday, and my birthday and my birthday is in March. Mary: I am sad on my birthday. I get cards on my birthday. Friends don't come to the party. n the afternoon, And my birthday, and my birthday and my birthday is in June. переводите пожалуйста

Автор: Гость