Английский язык
Match the exchanges. 1.How about this key ring? 2.Can I have two,please? 3.How can I help you? 4.How much is it? 5.Is this your new scarf? a.I want to buy a doll. b.It is £2 c.Sure.That is £4 d.Yes,it is. e.That is a good idea.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1.e 2.c 3.a 4.b 5.d Вот вроде все!
Русский язык
