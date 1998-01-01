Match the exchanges. 1.How about this key ring? 2.Can I have two,please? 3.How can I help you? 4.How much is it? 5.Is this your new scarf? a.I want to buy a doll. b.It is £2 c.Sure.That is £4 d.Yes,it is. e.That is a ...

Английский язык
Match the exchanges. 1.How about this key ring? 2.Can I have two,please? 3.How can I help you? 4.How much is it? 5.Is this your new scarf? a.I want to buy a doll. b.It is £2 c.Sure.That is £4 d.Yes,it is. e.That is a good idea.
1.e 2.c 3.a 4.b 5.d Вот вроде все!
