Match the phrasal verbs with their definitions. 1. to break away a) to stop working 2. to break down b) to start suddenly (about something unpleasant or bad) 3. to break into c) to give smth to someone else to take care of o...

Английский язык

Match the phrasal verbs with their definitions. 1. to break away a) to stop working 2. to break down b) to start suddenly (about something unpleasant or bad) 3. to break into c) to give smth to someone else to take care of or to control 4. to break out d) to get free and move away from someone or smth 5. to hand over e) to give smth to a person in authority 6. to hand out f) to give or leave smth to people who are younger than you or live after you 7. to hand in g) to enter a building by using force in order to steal smth 8. to hand down h) to give smth to each member of a group of people

Автор: Гость