Моя любима пора року 10 речень

Гость: Гость:

My favourite season is spring. It is the most beautiful season of the year. People enjoy the sprin. It give me positive feellings, as inspiration, happines and pleasure. Spring awakes love feellings in the humans hearts. It is rich in many traditions. There are: Easter, Women's day, Mother's day, Maslenitsa and others. Spring consists of three months: March, April and May. The best dreams come aspecially in spring. I love spring.