My english lessons сочинение желательно с переводом !Помогите дорогие люди !!!

Гость: Гость:

I don’t think that we shouldn’t be allowed to use mobile phones at school. I support the idea that we should come off mobile phones during classes.We (students) could possibly be playing video games and won’t heed the lesson.Also texting can be quite distracted.If a mobile phone rings, will distract everyone in the class.If someone uses mobile phone to rewrite the test, it would be unfair to others students who learn.On the other hand mobile phone could facilitate learning.If anyone forgets the calculator, can compute on the phone but can’t on test.When we are doing a project in school, we can find necessary information on our mobile phones.In conclusion I offer we have lesson where will use mobile phones our benefit and we have lesson that should be excluded them.