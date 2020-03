На англиском написать письмо другу про любимую книгу

Гость: Гость:

Dear Polly, I'm so happy to get your letter. It's wonderful that reading is your hobby! As for me, I like reading and books play a very important role in my life. Unfortunately I don't have enough time for reading because I 'm busy with my studies. That's why I don't spend a lot of time on reading. I read a lot in summer when I 'm on holiday. Of course, I like adventure novels best of all. At the same time I read newspapers and magazines. As for my favourite book in my childhood, it was Cinderella. I read it a lot of times. Write back soon! With love, Ann