Найди ошибки в предложениях и перепиши их правильно 1.They are clever that him. 2.Does they often play football after school? 3. I Cuted my finger yesterday. 5.She will come at the evening. 6.Did he went to school yesterday?
1 they are cleverer than him 2 do they often play football after school 3 i cut my finger yesterday 4 she will come in the evening 5 did he go to the school yesterday
