Английский язык

Найдите и исправте ошибки 1. My brother isn't going to the theatre (very often). 2. Why are those women laugh? I don't see the joke. 3. Why (are) these gentleman standing? 4. Mike's uncle had a lot of photos, hadn't he? 5. Where is he work? --- I have no idea. 6. It is a large table and two chairs in the middle of the room. 7. Who does live in Odessa? 8. Who did open the door? 9. What is he doing? --- He is countring him money. 10. I went to the cinema two days ago. I saw a new American film. The film wasn't very well.

