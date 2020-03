Написала текст: in my neighbourhood the buildings are old and new. They are clean. In some places the roads are new in some are old. The benches rarely are dirty . On the playgrounds always noisily . In my neighbourhood are man...

Написала текст: in my neighbourhood the buildings are old and new. They are clean. In some places the roads are new in some are old. The benches rarely are dirty . On the playgrounds always noisily . In my neighbourhood are many shops and 2 schools. Around a lot of tall trees. The schools has a stadiums. On the roads are not lying litter . If you have a litter you can put it a rubbish bin. They are on every street . I love my neighbourhood. Учительница сказала что написано не правильно и чисто по русски, Можете переписать чтобы было чисто по английски ? Пожалуйста! Заранее СПАСИБО!

Автор: Гость