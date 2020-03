Написать письмо используя данные вопросы, помогите пожалуйста

Гость: Гость:

My favourite food is vegetable salad. I like to drink green tea. I dislike eating porridge and drinking milk. I usually have a sandwich and tea for breakfast. In the middle of the day I eat soup and salad. Sometimes I have rice or buckwheat with meat for dinner. Before going to bed I drink a cup of green tea. I think that my diet is rather healthy but sometimes it is better to choose healthier meals.