Написать по английски о погоде в 3 городах мира

London is famous for its fog. It often rains there too in any season.. Winters are not cold and frosty. And it doesn't snow often either. In the summer the weather is rather changeable, but it is not hot. Moscow has nice weather in spring and summer. But in the autumn it can rain and it can be rather cold, especially in November. The famous Russian winter in Moscow can be very cold with a lot of snow. Paris most of the time has nice weather in any season. You can't see much snow or rain there. It is rather warm there and hardly ever very cold or very hot.