Написать сочинение по английскому про друга

Even a day of a person can’t pass without communication. Society means more than it might seem for the first time. People communicate, quarrel, argue, express their points of view. We are all different, but a desire to communicate unites us and makes us “men”.I personally nodivide people into friends and acquaintances. Acquaintances are ordinary people, with whom I happen to meet from time to time. As for friends, they mean a great deal for me. A friend is not just a pal or acquaintance. A friend is a person whom you can always rely on, share your thoughts and secrets. Friends never leave me in trouble. I'm one hundred percent sure of it.Despite all the advantages of real friends, I finally found one minus. True and loyal friends are hard to find. It so happens that a person had lived the whole life, had many friends and acquaintances, but hadn’t understood what «true friendship» was. I can’t even imagine how to live without friends, but probably «to each his own».I was very fortunate in my friends. Only fancy - I have 3 staunch friends. Of course I have other friends and acquaintances, but I do not think that they're really good friends. As my previous experience showed, not all friends are «real friends». I am very glad that I was lucky to meet such real, sincere and true ones.