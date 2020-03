Написать сообщение об известном человеке характер внешность увлечение на англий??ком языке 9 предложений

Гость: Гость:

William Shakespeare. He was a famous English poet and playwright. William Shakespeare was born in 1564 in a small English city Stratford-upon-Avon, which thanks to him has become one of the most frequently visited places in England. William Shakespeare is also considered to be the father of sonnets. All in all he wrote more than 37 plays, 154 sonnets, two long poems and a great number of other poems.