Напиши о своих домашних обяанностях

My Household Chores My name is Kate. I’m thirteen years old. I’d like to tell you about my household chores. Many children in our country have some responsibilities around the house. I’m sure that in many other countries too. Some children are not happy about this because simply watching TV or playing computer games could be much more fun. From the other hand, it is important for every person to have at least some responsibilities. As for me, I have my own household chores, as well as, other members of my family. Cooking is the main responsibility of my mum and I sometimes help her with that. My own chores include washing the dishes, cleaning the dust and vacuum cleaning. My father is responsible for repairing some devices and objects in our flat. There is one thing that all the members of my family do together. It’s shopping for food and for clothes. I can’t say that these chores are difficult or take a lot of my time. I know that only several years ago women spent much more time on house work, when they didn’t have such household appliances as microwave, washing machine, vacuum cleaner, blender and others. In my opinion, having certain responsibilities is very important. It helps to understand and respect other people’s work, and also to overcome laziness.