Напиши строчку каждого нового слова и словосочетания.cousin daughter flim television watch when why my cousin his little daughter a new film to watch television when and where when and why

Английский язык
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Cousin/ daughter / film / television / watch / when / why my cousin / my cousin / his little daughter / a new film / to watch television / when and where / when and why
