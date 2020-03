Напишіть як яходила вчора в магазин що купила і скільки коштує

Гость: Гость:

I went to the shop yesterday. It was fantastic time! You should know, that I like shopping very much. I can buy things every day. Yesterday I bought a new pair of jeans. It cost (пишешь цену) rubles. Moreover, I bought a wonderful yellow dress! It cost (пишешь цену) rubles. Next week I'm going to visit the biggest shopping centre in our city! O can't wait for it! Wish me luck:)