Напишите как от себя. Заранее огромное спасибо.

My college is a modern two-storey building. In front of the college building we can see a square and an alley. There is a park behind it. The college is equipped with card operated washers and dryers. The teachers use electronic devices at the lessons. There are dressing rooms on the ground floor, and there are classrooms on the first floor. When we enter the second classroom we can see computers and furniture. Our students try to take good care of the equipment. I think our college is a good place to study at.