Напишите мне маленький рассказ 6 предложений о любой достопремечательности Крыма на англ.яз

Гость: Гость:

Crimea - a unique place for rest and recuperation, where at every step will have a meeting with natural attractions and living history. The Peninsula from the beginning of its history served as a crossroads of the historical ways of many civilizations and peoples. Not surprisingly, there are numerous monuments, magnificent Palace complexes, interesting museums, lots of monuments and memorials to famous people. Sights of Crimea - the subject is so voluminous, that to reveal it in a few paragraphs, even a very review will not work. Sights of Crimea - a topic for writing, thorough research and exciting excursions. Even seasoned "walkers in the Crimea", devoted to this task throughout his life, are: until the end of the Crimea. Если можно то оцени)