напишите на завтра 10 предлож связанные на тему: Where do teenager get the news from?

Гость: Гость:

Today there are many different places where teenagers can get news from. First of all is World Wide Web, or Internet. It is a very popular method of reading newspapers, magazines and watching news online. Many teenagers prefer there computer to TV, because it is faster and more comfortable. Secondly, television is still popular among the youth. You can turn it on at any time and whatch your favourite channel, so that you will hear news that you want to hear. Anyway, it dosen't depend on the Internet speed, which is a great problem right now. There is one more way of getting news. It is reading magazines and newspapers. Unfortunatly, it's not so popular between teenagers. As for me, I prefer The Internet, because it's really faster, than anything else.