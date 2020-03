Напишите по английски русскими буквами плиз ) The universal declaration of human rights appeared soon after world war 2. People in many countries suffered greatly in that war. They hoped that war would never happen again. They ...

Английский язык

Напишите по английски русскими буквами плиз ) The universal declaration of human rights appeared soon after world war 2. People in many countries suffered greatly in that war. They hoped that war would never happen again. They hoped that the declaration would help to prevent future wars. But since that time there has not been a time on our planet without war. To prevent war people should understand that every person has the right to liberty justice and equality. People should really respect the rights of other people. In other words they should be tolerant of other cultures religions ideas and values that differ from theirs. This is how we can build peace in the world. Building peace begins with your family, your school and your relationships with your friends. Every day you meet people whose thoughts and ideas are different from your own. You should learn to respect the opinions and values that are different from yours. You should learn to be tolerant. But remember that you have the right to disagree with values different from your own.

