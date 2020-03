Напишите пожалуйста 5 предложений настоящего времени и 5 прошедшого времени по ан??лийски

Гость: Гость:

Настоящего времени - без разницы какого? Их вагон ведь, и прошедших тоже. What are you looking for? - Continuous When do you usually get up? - Simple I have just broken my leg.- Perfect I have been staying here since morning. - Perfect Continuous What are you doing here? - Continuous What was you doing from five till eight last sunday? I was playing the piano the whole evening yesterday. You had left this book and i found it. When mother came. the son was doing homework. I found our kies on the street yesterday.