Напишите пожалуйста на английском 12 предложений про любимую группу ( вашу) пожалу??ста очень надо

Гость: Гость:

My favorite group is Imagine Dragons. It's an American group. It was born in 2008. It's consists of 10 people. The name of soloist is Den. I like this group because they sing very sensetive sings. The most popular songs are Radioactive, Demons, Polaroid, Dream, Roots and Shots. The band's name is an anagram , the value of which only know Dan , Ben , Wayne and Daniel . Dan drew his friend Wayne Sermon , which is perfectly played guitar . The group quickly gained popularity. And in Las Vegas to Dan and Wayne joined bassist Ben McKee and drummer Daniel Platzman friends Sermon .In 2009 at February 1st , they released their first album