Напишите пожалуйста произношение английского стиха My Dream GILLIAN BROWN I love all kinds of animals Dogs and cats and rabbits I love all kinds of animals Despite their little habits. If I had tons of money Do you know...

Английский язык

Напишите пожалуйста произношение английского стиха My Dream GILLIAN BROWN I love all kinds of animals Dogs and cats and rabbits I love all kinds of animals Despite their little habits. If I had tons of money Do you know what I would do? I would buy lots of animals And have my own zoo. But they would nt be in cages, They would be free to run around. And there is one thing they could feel And that is safe and sound.

Автор: Гость