Напишите пожалуйста сочинение на английском языку про концерт на котором вы были или смотрели по телевизору( можно и выдумать концерт)

Hello. My favorite singer Jennifer Lopez. I liked Jennifer because I saw it on TV five years ago . She is the best singer , and my parents gave me a ticket to her concert . for me it was a shock . I was very happy . I got up early to be ready for it . My friend called me . She asked what I will wear ? I said dress and boots . then I went into the shower .I got dressed and went to the cafe . where I had to meet my girlfriend . At the concert we were dancing and having fun . It was the best night of my life!