Напишите пожалуйста сочинение на английском на тему MY IDOL IS VLADIMIR VYSOTSKY (МОЙ КУМИР -ВЛАДИМИР ВЫСОЦКИЙ) буду безумно благодарна!

Vladimir Vysotsky - Russian poet, prose writer, film and theater actor, was born on January 25, 1938 in Moscow - died there July 25, 1980, is buried at the cemetery Vagankovsky. His father was a military signalman. The family lived first in Berlin (Germany), then moved to Moscow. Vysotsky first tried to learn from the mechanics, but by vocation was an actor. For a long time he was involved in the initiative, then he graduated from the Actors Studio of the Moscow Art Theatre. After he settled in the Moscow Theater. AS Pushkin. His life was a lot of different theaters, but since 1964, and until his death he was an actor at the Taganka Theater of the corpses, which was led by the famous director Yuri Lyubimov. Vysotsky wrote lyrics and music for theater productions, played more than 20 roles in theater. One of the most successful and well-known role of Vladimir Vysotsky was the role of the captain Gleb Zheglova in the serial film "The venue can not be changed." Creativity Vysotsky Remarkable his acting work in such films as "Vertical", "Brief Encounters", "There were two comrades", "Master of the Taiga", "Meeting Place Can not Be Changed", and many others. VS Vysotsky Poetic works created from childhood. He read their own poems and sang songs composed by his friends and family. His first song he created under the influence of the poet B.Sh. Okudzhava, whom he heard in 1961. During his creative life VS Vysotsky wrote more than 1,000 songs works. Vysotsky was the idol of his contemporaries and remains so to this day. His songs for a long time have not been officially recognized. However, recording the works of the poet were transferred to the people, they listened to, read, execute. The attitude of the authorities to creativity Vysotsky His poems and songs were mostly written on the topic of the day. They present a sharp critique the negative aspects of Soviet reality, ridiculed human vices. Many poems and songs dedicated to the simple human values: friendship, love, home. Expressive his poems about the war. A special place is occupied by the so-called "backyard romance" with which, in fact, began his work. His compositions were clear and close to all the representatives of Soviet society, in addition to the ruling elite, who saw in his poems mockery of the Soviet regime. That is why the life of the poet his poems were not published, and his concerts were banned. In the USSR, the first collection of his poems was published only a year after the poet's death - in 1981. It was called "nerve". Only seven years later came a large collection of his poems and songs "Favorites", which were published poems such as "Mass graves", "Song about a friend", "Banka in white", "wolves Hunting" and many others. Владимир Семёнович Высоцкий - русский поэт, прозаик, актер театра и кино, родился 25 января 1938 в Москве - умер там же 25 июля 1980 года, похоронен на Ваганьковском кладбище. Его отец был военным связистом. Семья проживала сперва в Берлине (Германия) потом переехала в Москву. Высоцкий сначала пытался учиться на механика, но по призванию был актером. Долгое время он занимался в самодеятельности, затем окончил актерскую студию Московского художественного академического театра. После окончания устроился в Московский театр им. А.С. Пушкина. В его жизни было множество разных театров, но с 1964 года и до конца своих дней он был актером трупы Театра на Таганке, которым руководи знаменитый режиссер Юрий Любимов. Высоцкий писал тексты и музыку для театральных спектаклей, сыграл в театре более 20 ролей. Одной из самых удачных и известных ролей Владимира Высоцкого была роль капитана Глеба Жеглова в многосерийном фильме "Место встречи изменить нельзя". Творчество Высоцкого Замечательны его актерские работы в кинофильмах «Вертикаль», «Короткие встречи», «Служили два товарища», «Хозяин тайги», «Место встречи изменить нельзя» и во многих других. Стихотворные произведения В.С.Высоцкий создавал с детства. Он читал собственные стихи и пел песни собственного сочинения своим друзьям и близким. Свою первую песню он создал под влиянием поэта Б.Ш. Окуджавы, которого услышал в 1961 году. За свою творческую жизнь В.С. Высоцкий написал более 1000 песенных произведений. Высоцкий был кумиром для его современников и остается таким до настоящего времени. Его песни долгое время были официально не признаны. Однако записи с произведениями поэта передавались в народе, их слушали, читали, исполняли. Отношение властей к творчеству В с (весь текст на р.я не получится написать , т к символов не хватит .