Напишите рассказ на английском на тему Sports girl

Гость: Гость:

Sport plays a big role in our life. Many people do sport in our country. They want to stay healthy. Sport is a good mean of struggling with stress. In my opinion sport is important for healthy free time. Sport also makes people strong and prepares a lot of joy. Some people participate in sports, others prefer watching them on TV. It is known that walking for an hour is healthier than irregular participation in any active physical activities. To keep fit some people join special classes or take part in aerobics or yoga, do some kind of training in a gym. Others play football, badminton, volleyball, tennis.