Напишите сочинение на англ яз на тему животные и деревья

Panda is one of my favourite animals. These black-and-white creatures are simply adorable. They are mammals that inhabit central parts of China. Their natural habitat is forest. They are also called giant pandas not to be confused with red pandas from the eastern Himalayas. This animal typically has got a big body, four strong paws and small eyes. It is easy to recognize pandas thanks to their distinctive black patches across their body. Their paws help them to climb the trees. Pandas usually eat bamboo leaves and drink clean water. At some extent they are carnivore. In the wild they can eat meat in the form of rodents, birds or carrion. At the zoos they can be fed by eggs, fish, shrub leaves and some fruit. Baby pandas are tiny and cute. When they are born, they weigh only one hundred grams. They start walking, when they turn three months. Pandas are considered to be good parents. They dearly love their cubs and help them in every possible way. Speaking of their strange coloring, scientists believe that it provides effective camouflage for the snowy and rocky surroundings. Pandas are terrestrial animals. Most of the time they roam in the forests looking for bamboo leaves. They live generally alone. Females alone raise the cubs and they don’t like having other females in their range. Giant pandas communicate through scents, sounds and tree clawing. Surprisingly, pandas do not hibernate like other bears.