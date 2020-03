Напишите сочинение по английскому языку на тему"Что вы бы купили если бы выиграли 1 миллион евро?"(Не обязательно на английском языке)120-150 слов

Гость: Гость:

"What would you buy if you won a one million euros?" It's pretty obvious question. Though it's not just about me and it all but at least I'm going to tell it about me. Oh sorry to admit all this, but this is only my dreams, well, what a roaring, eh? I imagine that I'm a millionaire, of course, thanks to the lottery I will buy a huge house, I will collect real cars are available only for the rich in particular only for the rich, and many other expensive things. It looks like all I wanted to tell you, dear reader.