Номер 29 ,помогите...

1. In my opinion, shopping for food is boring. 2. To my mind, there are few good shows on television. 3. My view is that climate is changing quickly. 4. My point is that reading books is enjoyable. 5. To my mind, stories with a bad ending are better than stories with a good ending. 6. In my opinion, all people should be friends. 7. My point is that translating from Russian to English is difficult. 8. My thoughts are that ice hockey is not a good sport for girls. 9. My view is that pollution is one of the greatest problem today. 10. To my mind, pupils should be given a chance to choose the school subjects they want to do.