Номер 7 (B и C)помогите пж
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
B) 2. ...are ...will be... 3.If you see Jane, will you give her ...? 4.increase ... will die. 5. will not tell ... you do not come 6.will be ... they see my C) 2. Where will you go if you go out ...? 3.What will you buy if you go ...? 4.If you do not go out .., what will you do? 5.do not give ... , what will you do? 6.phone..., what will you talk about?
